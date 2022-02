Tech’s Food Pantry ensures students will not have to worry about affording their next meal. Thanks to generous support from the Golden Eagle community in previous “I Heart Tech Students” initiatives, the Food Pantry expanded their hours and purchased a refrigerator to provide healthy options for students facing food insecurity. Additional support will allow the Food Pantry to offer 30 items per client visit, keep the most popular items in stock, and stock additional fresh items in the refrigerator and freezer. When you eat well, you do well.

