EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — U.S.-born athletes have taken center stage at the Winter Olympics...

NBC New York

The IOC's Decision to Let Kamila Valieva Compete, Explained

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12...
SPORTS
Times Daily

Greek parliament approves major arms deals with France

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's parliament on Tuesday approved a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement for three new French-made frigates that defense officials say are vital for addressing ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey.
WORLD
Times Daily

Despite loosening rules, few women figure skaters pick pants

BEIJING (AP) — She wore the pants. And on this day, she was the only one.
SPORTS
Times Daily

Austria to drop most COVID restrictions on March 5

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government said Wednesday that it plans to end most of the country's COVID-19 restrictions on March 5, though wearing masks will remain obligatory in some places.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is contemplating sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine — and the work is far from simple.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
Reason.com

Olympic Athletes Can Take Drugs so Long as They Also Get an Unfair Advantage

Amid the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the International Testing Agency revealed that 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the agency defines as a "hormone and metabolic modulator." Valieva was suspended from further competition. The incident follows a long line...
NFL
CNET

Amid the Great Resignation, these are the top searched jobs on Google

What careers are people actually interested in now that they're leaving their jobs in droves? Google has released the top "how to become" job searches from the past year, showing the most popular to be a real estate agent or flight attendant. Millions of Americans have been leaving their jobs...
INTERNET
AFP

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.
SPORTS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Beijing Day 12: US men’s hockey loses to Slovakia

22-year-old forward for the United States Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. Slovakia later tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout. Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva’s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming […]
SPORTS
defector.com

Eileen Gu Is An American

There is no one like Eileen Gu. The 18-year-old American-born Olympic skier representing her mother’s birth country of China, who won gold in freestyle skiing big air last week and silver in slopestyle on Tuesday, and will seek a third medal in the halfpipe on Friday, has lived a singular life. The details of this life–and the mysteries–can be arranged almost by rote to form a number of particular narratives. The daughter of a Chinese immigrant and single mother, she’s an underdog American success story. Born and raised in a wealthy San Francisco enclave with all the trappings afforded to the American elite, she ungratefully rejected her home country to compete for China. She’s a paragon of women’s empowerment, hoping to inspire women in China to be fearless. She’s an opportunist, capitalizing on China’s vast and growing market potential. She’s a striver, just getting her bag in this capitalist world. She’s a witting or unwitting pawn for the soft-power diplomacy of a repressive regime. She’s a girlboss, jet-setting all over the world and spending her birthday on a yacht in Dubai. She’s a kid who deferred her Stanford admission and is just figuring out her life.
MUSIC
AFP

Slovakia stun USA in Olympic hockey after last-minute goal

Slovakia stunned the United States with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout to eliminate the Americans in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday. The United States were 44 seconds from sending Slovakia home when captain Marek Hrivik scored to tie the game and send it into overtime. Slovakia scored the only goal in the final penalty shootout. USA captain Andy Miele had one last shot but his effort was smothered by Slovak netminder Patrik Rybar.
HOCKEY

