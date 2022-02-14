ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Mr. Cooper Group, Raises Price Target to $59

By vishwanath@benzinga.com
Benzinga
 2 days ago

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines...

www.benzinga.com

Seeking Alpha

Chart Of The Week - The Fed Vs. The Stock Market

Risk assets likely come under pressure (if history is a guide) as the Fed starts hiking rates. Fed Sweet Spot Indicator: Rate hikes, all else equal, tend to be bad for risk assets in that it incrementally removes monetary tailwinds, raises the discount rate used in valuations, reduces the equity risk premium, raises the odds of a recession, and overall - sends a signal to investors that the game is changing.
Benzinga

Needham Maintains Buy on AtriCure, Lowers Price Target to $79

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Gap On Old Navy Concerns

Old Navy, which contributes to around 55% of Gap Inc’s (NYSE: GPS) sales, is likely to be “disproportionately hurt” by its exposure to low-income consumers and worsening supply chain disruptions, according to BofA Securities. The Gap Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded the rating for Gap from Neutral to...
MarketWatch

Ryder stock rallies after big profit beat, an upbeat outlook and plans for $300 million ASR

Shares of Ryder System Inc. rallied 5.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the truck rental company reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat full-year outlook and announced plans for a $300 million accelerated stock repurchase (ASR) program. Net income increased seven-fold to $181.1 million, or $3.36 a share, from $25.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-comparable items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $3.52 from 83 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of $2.48. Revenue grew 17.5% to $2.60 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.49 billion. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $11.00 to $12.00, compared with the FactSet consensus of $9.09, and expects revenue growth of approximately 10%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $10.38 billion implies 7.4% growth. "e expect a strong used vehicle sales and rental environment to continue in 2022, slowly moderating in the second half of the year," said Chief Executive Robert Sanchez. The stock has dropped 11.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has shed 4.9%.
pulse2.com

Vimeo (VMEO) Stock: $22 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) have received a $22 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) have received a $22 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Youssef Squali is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Squali...
Benzinga

What The Fed's Balance Sheet Reduction Will Mean For The S&P 500

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a shaky start to 2022, down 5.1% year-to-date. Investors are rightfully concerned about the potential for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes starting as soon as March, but history suggests the Fed's plan to begin reducing its balance sheet could be even more of a bearish catalyst for stock prices than rising rates.
Motley Fool

These 4 Growth Stocks Have Soared 10% to 61% Since Reporting Earnings

This earnings season has been unpredictable, but these are some of the highlights so far. The stock market has been volatile so far in 2022, and this roller coaster of an earnings season hasn't helped. Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) broke a record that no company wants: It lost $230 billion in market value the day after releasing its earnings report, the largest one-day valuation wipeout in stock market history.
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
Benzinga

Here's Why Loop Capital Considers Arista Networks As Top Pick For 2022

Loop Capital analyst Fahad Najam initiated coverage of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Buy rating and $157 price target (28% upside) while also naming the stock his Top Pick for 2022. The company is a franchise name in networking with further significant opportunities in the hyper-scale Data Center...
CharlotteObserver.com

Goldman Sachs Cuts Year-End Target for S&P 500

Goldman Sachs has lowered its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,900 from 5,100. While that still represents an 11% gain of from the recent level of 4,397 and a full-year return of 4%, there’s a chance things could get ugly, Goldman strategists, led by David Kostin, wrote in a commentary.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 95 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS). Also check this out: ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low...
pulse2.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock: $650 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have received a $650 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have received a $650 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Oliver Chen increased the price target on Costco Wholesale from $630 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
