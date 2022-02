It’s Valentine’s Day, and so if you’re in a relationship, that means turning up the romance factor for a day. Typically, that means ditching your games console, taking off your headset, stepping away from cussing at your fellow Fortnite players and actually talking to your significant other. Y’know, face to face conversation, like they used to do in the old days. Maybe you’ll even go out for a meal together and leave your mobile phones safely in your pockets. Maybe things might get steamy later on, if you play your cards right. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO