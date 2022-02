Winning the Super Bowl, like welcoming a child into the world, is an unforgettable experience. And if you’re Van Jefferson, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, you get both of those experiences in one day! Though his wife, Samaria Jefferson, told The Athletic she was due on Feb. 17, babies notoriously do not have calendars in utero; she went into labor during the game and had to be carried out of SoFi Stadium on a stretcher, the Rams confirmed. Within hours of winning agains the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20, Van was holding his newborn in a sweet picture posted on his Instagram stories.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO