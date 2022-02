Ubisoft is continuing to stay on the NFT train as the publisher is collaborating with blockchain game, The Sandbox to bring the Rabbids to its Minecraft-esque metaverse. The Sandbox “is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain”. What that basically boils down to is that the “game” is a blockchain real estate simulator, community members can buy land in this metaverse and trade digital artwork in The Sandbox’s NFT ecosystem. The new initiative will allow “anyone to create their own experiences with the Rabbids franchise in the Open Metaverse”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO