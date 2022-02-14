'Which Is It?' Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu Communities Get Into A Dogfight Over A Good Boi's Cameo In eToro Super Bowl Commercial

Cryptocurrency brokerage eToro’s Super Bowl ad has literally resulted in a "dogfight" on Twitter among the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) communities.

What Happened: Israel-based eToro’s Super Bowl ad featured a Shiba Inu dog — albeit briefly — but that was enough to spark a war of words among followers of the three different cryptocurrencies on Twitter.

All the three coins feature the Shiba Inu hunting dog as their mascot.

The ad also features an ape as representation for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible tokens (NFTs).

In response to a tweet by Benzinga regarding the ad, supporters of the three altcoins argued it was their coin that was being advertised by eToro.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also responded to the tweet by Benzinga.

Why It Matters: However, the appearance of the dog in the ad has apparently taken the interest away from the main content of the advertisement and resulted in people talking primarily about the Shiba Inu dog.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Super Bowl ad also went viral for reasons the company may not have intended and crashed the company’s app.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1441 at press time, while Shiba Inu is down 0.4% during the period to $0.00002924.

Floki Inu traded 6.8% lower during the 24-hour period at $0.00003746.