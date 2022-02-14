On This Day: 14 February 1967

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.

