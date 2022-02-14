On This Day: 14 February 1967

Several years ago, we visited our daughter who lived at that time in Maryland, in a close suburb of Washington. She made time to take us for a fun day exploring various parts of the Smithsonian Institute. She particularly wanted me to see a temporary, traveling exhibit that she’d discovered. It was all about music and, if I remember correctly, it especially featured the piano: its history, its cultural gifts to the worlds of music and popular entertainment and its marvelous versatility.
