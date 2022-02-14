ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — U.S.-born athletes have taken centerstage at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — for the host country, that is, generating...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing#Ap
NBC New York

The IOC's Decision to Let Kamila Valieva Compete, Explained

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12...
SPORTS
wcn247.com

EXPLAINER: The meticulous path to ideal Olympic curling ice

BEIJING (AP) — Curling ice has come a long way in the 600 years since the Scottish began sliding stones across frozen lochs. A modern curling sheet like one at the Ice Cube venue in Beijing is made with ultra-purified water and maintained at a precise range of temperature and acidity. Then, an ice-maker sprays on the little bumps that enable the stones to bend their way to the target. The high-tech and intricately choreographed process gives the athletes a predictable field of play they can rely on as the matches and tournament go on.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

For Goepper, another Olympic medal and clear outlook on life

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American freestyle skier Nick Goepper has another Olympic medal and a great outlook to go with it. Goepper cheerfully announced he’s doing good these days from a mental health perspective shortly after winning the silver medal in slopestyle. That’s notable given some of the dark days he experienced after first climbing the Olympic podium eight years ago in Sochi. Goepper was encouraged to see big names like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Noah Lyles bring up the subject of mental health and the way it impacts athletes. Goepper was outspoken about his own struggles long before that. The 27-year-old from Indiana finished second behind teammate Alex Hall in the competition.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games. She skied out in the giant slalom and the slalom and finished ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill. Next up is Thursday’s combined race. That race adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. Shiffrin is the world champion in combined and also won silver in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 0.93 seconds behind in second.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to skate at the Olympics in the short program partly because her age gives her extra rights as a “protected person” in a doping case. It comes as some skating officials push to raise the minimum age for her event from 15 to 17 in time for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. They argue it would protect child athletes' welfare and reduce injury risks from intense training. American skater Mariah Bell is among several who say they would back a change.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world in a glorious golden suit. That's what set Shimabukuro on an improbable path as a teenager to leave the warmth and security of his native Hawaii to pursue the craziest of winter dreams. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a couple of summers ago. Having a heart attack while still in your 40s will do that.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Russian skating dominance less about drugs, more about math

BEIJING (AP) — The dominance of Russian women in Olympic figure skating has less to do with performance-enhancing drugs and more to do with something much simpler: math. Their coterie of teenage wunderkinds are able to pu ll of jumps nobody else can do. That gives them an unassailable advantage even when they fall, like 15-year-old star Kamila Valieva almost did during her short program Tuesday night. It's the unintentional byproduct of the International Skating Union's attempt at a more equitable scoring system after the 2002 Salt Lake City judging scandal. Instead, that instead created a convoluted system that values daring-do over artistic performance.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Hall leads 1-2 US finish in Olympic ski slopestyle event

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation midair and turned in the other direction before softly landing. Hall’s opening run drew a score of 90.01. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze. The Americans have now captured six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, adding silver to his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva listed two legal substances used to improve heart function on an anti-doping control form she filled out before her drug case at the Olympics erupted, according to documents submitted in her case. The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief in the Valieva case stating that the existence of L-carnitine and Hypoxen, though both legal, undercuts the argument that a banned substance, trimetazidine, might have entered the skater’s system accidentally. Valieva tested positive for a banned medication in December but the result only came to light after she had helped the Russians win team gold last week. She's being allowed to skate in Beijing because she is 15 years old, a protected minor.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Slovakia stuns US in shootout, Americans out of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Juraj Slafkovsky scored the first goal for Slovakia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wcn247.com

Norwegian men, German women win Olympic gold in team sprint

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a second straight cross-country sprint double by teaming with Erik Valnes to give Norway the Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games. Klaebo also won the individual sprint and is the first man to win both at two straight Olympics. Klaebo and Valnes won in 19 minutes, 22.99 seconds. Victoria Carl outpaced Swedish sprint champion Jonna Sundling to the finish line to give Germany the gold medal in the women's race. Carl and teammate Katharina Henning won in 22:09.85. Sundling and Maja Dhalqvist were second and the Russian team of Natalia Nepryaeva and Yulia Stupak were .71 seconds behind for bronze.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

After blow of Beijing, Olympians ask: What about Africa?

BEIJING (AP) — African representation has shriveled at the Winter Olympics. A record eight African nations, fielding twice as many athletes as at the current Games in Beijing, competed at the last Winter Olympics in 2018 . Eritrea, Ghana, Morocco, Madagascar and Nigeria are back this time, but Kenya, South Africa and Togo are not. Skiing, both cross-country and Alpine, was the only sport Africans qualified for. And there was just one African woman. At skating rinks, snow parks and the sliding track, there was no African representation, despite African sliders' breakthroughs in 2018. African Olympians are demanding a response from the International Olympic Committee. But there's no sign of IOC dismay about Africa’s backward step.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Despite loosening rules, few women figure skaters pick pants

BEIJING (AP) — Just one figure skater in the Beijing Olympics' marquee women's event wore pants for her short program performance at Capital Indoor Stadium. Though women in the singles and pairs contests have for years been free to don trousers in their performances, few actually opt for pants at the most high-stakes competitions such as the Olympics. Here, the ballerina aesthetic of flowy skirts, pastel colors, sparkles and glitter continues to dominate alongside the classical music that is synonymous with the traditional look and feel of women’s figure skating. That stands in contrast to the women in ice dance, where a half dozen wore pants after a change in performance rules.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

ATHLETES ON: Best things they've eaten in the Olympic bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Avocado ice cream and boiling hot pots are some of the best foods athletes say they’ve eaten at the Beijing Olympics. Some were also eyeing the KFC, but holding off until after competition to indulge. The food options for athletes are limited this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. To prevent the virus from spreading, athletes and all others are being limited to a “bubble” of designated venues. That means they can’t venture out to try the local fare. Many athletes say a favorite is the hot pot, which is a boiling pot of broth where raw ingredients like meats and vegetables can be added.
wcn247.com

Choi wins 1,500 in Olympic short track; Canada takes gold

BEIJING (AP) — Choi Minjeong of South Korea successfully defended her Olympic title in the 1,500-meter short track speedskating race. She won in 2 minutes, 17.789 seconds to extend the tradition of Asian dominance in the event. Arianna Fontana of Italy took silver by two-thousandths of a second over Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. It was Fontana’s 11th career Olympic medal and third in Beijing. The most decorated short track skater in history also won the 500 and took silver in the mixed team relay. Schulting earned her fourth medal in Beijing. She finished second in the 500 and won the 1,000 and the 3,000 relay.
