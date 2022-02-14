ShowBiz Minute: Super Bowl, Reitman, US Box Office

Click here to read the full article. This story was first published in Daily Variety in June 2001. The last time Ivan Reitman was near the Czech Republic, it was the middle of the night in 1950, outside the Slovakian town of his birth, Komárno. He was 3, and he and his Holocaust survivor parents were trying to get the hell away from Communist tyranny. It shouldn’t be a great shock, then, to learn that the director-producer isn’t completely at ease about the July 6 premiere of his “Evolution” at the Karlovy Vary film fest. His ambivalence is plain. Asked to describe the...

