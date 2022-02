A jealous stablehand who stabbed his friend 10 times when she was on a Tinder date has been jailed for 29 years.Robert Truscott, 48, was branded a “very serious danger to the life and physical wellbeing of women” following the attack on Emma Wolfenden, 37, at her home in Rutland.Leicester Crown Court heard Truscott was obsessed with Ms Wolfenden but she spurned his advances and just wanted to be friends.He became “angry and jealous” when she told him a man she met on dating app Tinder would be visiting her home in Oakham.Truscott armed himself with a 10-inch kitchen knife...

