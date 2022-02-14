ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers find trove of proteins that may influence cystic fibrosis

By University of Toronto
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Toronto have identified hundreds of new proteins that could play a role in cystic fibrosis, and which may shed light on why some patients respond better than others to current therapies. Many of these proteins—part of a group of druggable molecules called membrane proteins—interact...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Magnesium May Prime the Immune System to Fight Cancer and Infections

A simple mineral we all learned about in high school PE class could be the active ingredient in a new method of cancer treatment and prevention. In this way, magnesium has gone from being something to help us play sports longer to something that lets us play life longer. That’s...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Target Protein#Genentech#The University Of Toronto#Cftr#U Of T#Molecular Systems Biology
MedicalXpress

Study finds previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bacterial distribution on the ocular surface of patients with primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome

Many studies have shown that gut microbial dysbiosis is a major factor in the etiology of autoimmune diseases but none have suggested that the ocular surface (OS) microbiome is associated with SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SS). In this prospective study, we analyzed bacterial distribution on the OS in patients with primary SS. Among the 120 subjects included in this study, 48 patients (group A) had primary SS, whereas 72 subjects (group B) had dry eye symptoms that were unrelated to SS. We evaluated clinical dry eye parameters such as the OS disease index, ocular staining score (OSS), Schirmer's I test, and tear break-up time (TBUT). Conjunctival swabs were used to analyze the microbial communities from the two groups. Bacterial 16S rRNA genes were sequenced using the Illumina MiSeq platform, and the data were analyzed using the QIIME 1.9.1 program. The Shannon index was significantly lower in group A than in group B microbiota (p"‰<"‰0.05). An analysis of similarity using the Bray"“Curtis distance method found no difference in beta-diversity between the two groups (p"‰>"‰0.05). In group A, Actinobacteria at the phylum level and Corynebacteria at the genus level exhibited low abundance than group B, but the differences were not statistically significant (p"‰>"‰0.05). SS apparently decreases the diversity of the OS microbial community. These observations may be related to the pathophysiology of SS and should be investigated in future studies.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Pancreatic cancer cells feed off hyaluronic acid

Newswise — Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Phys.org

Sars-CoV-2 spike protein activates human endogenous retroviruses in blood cells

Transposable elements, or jumping genes, are now known to be responsible for many human diseases. Keeping them repressed by methylation, RNA binding, or the attentions of the innate immune system is a full-time jump for cells. Last week, we reviewed the activation of one particular kind of transposable element, the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Potential to identify risk of Alzheimer's in middle age

A simple eye test may make diagnosing the earliest stages of 'diseases of old age' possible when people are much younger, University of Otago researchers hope. Parts of our retina have previously been proposed as biomarkers for Alzheimer's, but researchers from Otago's Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Research Unit have been investigating the retina's potential to indicate cognitive change earlier in life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Most people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have T cell immune responses against Omicron variant: study

When an individual is infected with the COVID-19–causing virus SARS-CoV-2, the immune system is called into action to produce antibodies and T cells that target viral proteins and clear the infection. It has become clear that the recent Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can unfortunately escape antibody responses even in many people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19; however, new research published in Cell and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that T cell responses are still robust against the variant in most individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, thereby providing protection against severe disease.
CHELSEA, MA
dailycoffeenews.com

Coffee Consumption May Prevent Uterine Cancer, Research Finds

Coffee consumption may significantly reduce the risk of endometrial cancer, a type of cancer that begins in the lining of uterus and tends to slowly spread to other organs, according to a new study. A group of researchers based in China reviewed 24 observational studies spanning more than four decades...
FOOD & DRINKS
Nature.com

A problem of proportions: estimates of metabolic associated fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis in Australian adults in the nationwide 2012 AusDiab Study

Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) is the most common cause of liver disease in Australia, but prevalence data are limited. We aimed to describe the frequency of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) elevation, and MAFLD within a large prospective Australian cohort. Cross-sectional analysis of the 2012 survey of the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle (AusDiab) study which included 4747 Australian adults (aged 34"“97Â yrs)Â was performed. Frequency of ALT elevation (men"‰â‰¥"‰40Â IU/L, women"‰â‰¥"‰30Â IU/L) and MAFLD (Fatty Liver Index (FLI)"‰>"‰60 alongside metabolic risk factors) was determined and risk of advanced fibrosis stratified using the BARD score. Elevated ALT was found in 13% of the cohort, including 22% of people with diabetes, 18% with obesity, and 17% with the metabolic syndrome. 37% of the cohort had MAFLD, and those with MAFLD were more likely to be older (OR 1.01 per 1Â year (95% CI 1.00"“1.02)), male (OR 1.37 (95% CI 1.17"“1.59)), have ALT elevation (OR 3.21 (95% CI 2.59"“3.99)), diabetes (OR 3.39 (95% CI 2.61"“4.39)), lower HDL-C (OR 0.15 per 1Â mmol/L (95% CI 0.12"“0.19)), higher diastolic blood pressure (OR 1.05 per 10Â mmHg (95% CI 1.05"“1.06)), a sedentary lifestyle (OR 1.99 (95% CI 1.59"“2.50)) and less likely to have tertiary education (OR 0.81 (95% CI 0.7"“0.94) compared to those without MAFLD. Of those with MAFLD, 61% had a BARD score suggesting risk of advanced fibrosis and 22% had an elevated ALT. Over 10% of this Australian cohort had elevated ALT, and 37% had MAFLD, with many at risk for advanced fibrosis.
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Novel Genetic Insights on Multiple Sclerosis Risk

An international team of researchers led by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have discovered that a cell type in the central nervous system known as oligodendrocytes might have a different role in the development of multiple sclerosis (MS) than previously thought. The findings, published in the journal Neuron, could open for new therapeutical approaches to MS.
SCIENCE
Futurity

How Epstein-Barr virus sets off multiple sclerosis

New research shows that the Epstein-Barr virus, a common type of herpes virus, triggers multiple sclerosis by priming the immune system to attack the body’s own nervous system. Scientists have long suspected—but failed to prove—a link between certain viral infections and the development of multiple sclerosis, a crippling autoimmune...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Examining the secret hideouts of ovarian cancer

Every year, roughly 550 women develop ovarian cancer in Finland. Ovarian cancer is difficult to treat and it is commonly fatal, with 320 women dying of ovarian cancer annually in Finland. Cancer can only develop and progress when the tumor cells are able to hide from the body's immune system....
CANCER
Phys.org

Primate proteins evolve to guard against pathogens, study finds

Proteins on the surface of cells act as sentries—and microbes hoping to invade will evolve tricks to evade these front-line defenses. But the host cell's proteins don't sit back helplessly. They, too, can evolve in ways that makes it harder for microbes to get through. In a new study,...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy