Law Enforcement

Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights

By (Source: WCCO via CNN)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers are also taught to reposition someone...

WSAV News 3

Lieutenant: Officers should have tried to stop Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man’s neck, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit testified. “If you see another officer using too much […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
Essence

To Black Moms Whose Black Sons Completed Suicide, You Are Not Alone

Gina Smallwood shares her experience grieving and coping with the loss of her son to suicide and the sense of purpose it gave her to help others. My sonshine, my heartbeat and the very center of my universe left this realm 14 years ago. He was a true renaissance man: a sophomore honor roll student on a full academic scholarship, an amazing artist and athlete with, I thought, everything to live for. However, in an intensely emotional moment he found my gun that had been locked up in my bedroom at my Atlanta home, which I’d purchased just to be closer to him while he attended Morehouse College. At the time, I was 600 miles away on a road trip to my main residence in Washington D.C. And just like that, life as I had known it for nearly two decades came to a screeching halt.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Six-year-old found alive in secret room under stairs of New York house after being missing since 2019

A six-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 was found alive and well by police hidden in a secret room under the staircase of a New York home.Paislee Shultis, who was four when she disappeared, was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.Officers spent an hour searching the home before they found the girl hidden in the makeshift room under the staircase which led to a basement.Authorities say that a detective felt there was something odd about the staircase before seeing a blanket and a flashing light.“Detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

4-Year-Old Missing Since 2019 Found Alive Under Staircase With Her Suspected Abductor

Paislee Shultis, the 4-year-old girl reported missing from her Cayuga Heights, New York home nearly three years ago, has been found alive by police. According to Front Page Detectives, Shultis was first reported missing on July 13, 2019. At the time she was reported missing, investigators reportedly believed that her non-custodial parents – Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr. – were the ones who had abducted the 4-year-old.
SAUGERTIES, NY
westernmassnews.com

FBI seeking help locating 'Route 91 bandit'

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FBI is seeking the public's help in tracking down a bank robber who's hit several banks along I-91 spanning four states. The Boston division of the FBI is offering a $10 thousand reward to anyone who is able to help them find this suspect, being dubbed the route 91 bandit. So pay attention closely to see if you might recognize him.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

