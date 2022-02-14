FACTBOX-Global deals currently facing antitrust hurdles

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp was forced to abandon its $80 billion deal to sell Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp earlier in February, after facing significant pushback from antitrust regulators. On Sunday, similar regulatory hurdles also forced U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp to scrap plans to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Large mergers the world over are facing antitrust scrutiny like never before, especially in the United States, where the Biden administration has made injecting more competition into several industries one of its top goals. A few other deals have also collapsed here recently after facing tough reviews. Here are some others that are in the crosshairs of antitrust regulators: Deal Transaction Context value Activision $69 bln Creates the world's Blizzard- third-largest gaming Microsoft company. Faces tough FTC review. Shaw $16 bln Deal being reviewed by Communications - antitrust and telecom Rogers regulators in Canada. New Communications management expects deal to close. CK Hutchison- $11.31 bln UK's competition watchdog Cellnex Telecom has flagged "significant competition concerns" due to the transaction. Morrisons- $10 bln In January, Britain's Clayton, Dubilier competition regulator & Rice launched a formal investigation into the deal. MGM- Amazon.com $8.5 bln Deal is still under review Inc from EU antitrust regulators and the U.S. FTC. Sanderson $4.53 bln Several U.S. senators, Farms-Cargill, including Chuck Grassley and Continental Grain Elizabeth Warren, have urged a tougher antitrust review of the deal. Spirit $2.9 bln Deal will create Airlines-Frontier fifth-largest U.S. airline. Group Expected to face tough antitrust review, experts have warned. Simon & $2.175 bln DoJ has sued to block the Schuster-Penguin deal, calling it Random House "anticompetitive".[nL1N2RT1B I] (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anirban Sen, Anil D'Silva and Ramakrishnan M.)