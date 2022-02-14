ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political Bibliophobia: Why a fabricated “moral panic” over CRT transformed into a book-banning hysteria

By Staff
milwaukeeindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moral panic currently sweeping America about Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been covered ad nauseum by the press and commentators across the political spectrum. What nobody is talking about, though, is the why of this particular issue at this particular time. As a result, we are mistaking the tool for...

www.milwaukeeindependent.com

Salon

How the "critical race theory" moral panic morphed into book-banning frenzy

The moral panic currently sweeping America about critical race theory (CRT) has been covered ad nauseam by the press and commentators across the political spectrum. That's what typically happens with moral panics (more on that in a moment). What nobody is talking about, though, is the why of this particular...
SOCIETY
siouxlandproud.com

Best ‘Politics for Dummies’ book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Politics move at a blistering pace today thanks to social media and the 24-hour news cycle. With so much information — and misinformation — out there, it can be difficult to confidently weigh in on the pressing issues of our time. But a solid understanding of the basic principles behind local and global politics can go a long way toward getting involved and making an impact in your community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wamc.org

Book banning on the rise

Attempts to remove books from school libraries have increased, recently -- spurred by activism from conservative parent groups and resistance to teaching socially progressive ideas in schools. Sure, banning books is as old as books themselves. But the new momentum on book bans is driven by conservative activists targeting local...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Why are some more concerned about banning books than guns?

Editor, Register-Mail: The FBI has traced and identified several juveniles responsible for calling in more than a dozen bomb-threats to Black colleges since the beginning of February's Black History month. Neo-Nazi groups recently gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, and Orange County, Florida, harassing and attacking passersby on the street; some Neo-Nazis appeared on Jan. 22 at Brigham and Women's Hospitals in Boston, passing out flyers with pictures of two doctors, condemning them for giving "preferential healthcare policies for nonwhite patients," in response to those hospitals trying to amend their storied-practice of institutional racism. ...
GALESBURG, IL
The Atlantic

Kids Have No Place in a Liberal Democracy

We are building toward a series of portentous midterm elections that might as well be called the Kinderreferenda, with exactly none of the whimsy or charm that word entails. Whether the specific issues relating to children that parents, politicians, pundits, pediatricians, and peanut gallerists have spent the past several months debating—school closures, vaccine mandates, masking, appropriate reading material, classroom instruction and the role of families therein—appear on every or any ballot is irrelevant; the fate of the nation’s children is the engine of moral concern driving electoral activity local and national, left and right. If Glenn Youngkin’s surprise gubernatorial win in Virginia last year was secretly foretold in every fractious school-board meeting and town hall preceding it, then it was also a portent of things to come: It’s a childish world, and we’re all just living in it.
KIDS
milwaukeeindependent.com

A War on Reality: The shocking things Trumpublicans believe

With the Republican Party turning to Trumpism, and the Democratic Party returning to their progressive roots, will we have an honest debate this election year in our media?. “What you see is what you get” is an old cliche, but it has endured all these centuries because there was so much truth in it. “Don’t listen to what people say, instead look at what they do” is another truism we can apply to inform us about today’s politics.
ELECTIONS
spartaindependent.com

Why banning books is dangerous

When I was a young teen— more years ago than I’d like to admit — I got in trouble for stealing books. I had just read Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel and, like a knight on a crusade, I declared all books should be free. With the help of a friend, we went into a local bookstore and “lifted” a few books. Looking back, I cannot say what neurons were pulsing in my adolescent brain to allow me to think this was okay. I know I wasn’t considering the shop owner who was trying to make a living, or libraries that allow unimpeded access to books and knowledge. It was the story that Bradbury wrote, a story of a society in which books were burned to keep people from forming their own opinions — in the name of societal harmony. Books can be powerful; perhaps this is why I later became an English teacher and a writer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
POTUS
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell's losing battle against Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly spearheading a behind-the-scenes push to counter former President Donald Trump’s influence over the midterm elections. But while McConnell might win some battles, it’s clear that he’s losing the war. According to a new report from The New York Times, the...
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity condemned for ‘hero’ Canada trucker comments

Fox News host Sean Hannity has lauded Canada’s protesting truckers as “heroes of the pandemic”, sparking outrage on social media.On his Monday show, the host discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the rarely used “Emergencies Act” to tackle the “Freedom Convoy” – which has paralysed the capital of Ottawa over cross-border vaccine mandates.“They’re talking about putting these heroes of the pandemic in jail, $100,000 fines, confiscate their rig, take away their licences, and destroy their livelihoods for what? Five provinces have already got rid of the mandate, and the rest of the world is getting rid of their mandates,”...
ADVOCACY

