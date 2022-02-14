Rams win Super Bowl over Bengals

There were several key plays from the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, one of those pivotal plays involved the referees. The play in question occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Rams driving down the field attempting to take the lead. LA star receiver Cooper Kupp seemingly had a mismatch on Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who appeared to hold onto Kupp as he attempted to run his route at the goal line. The referees threw the flag and gave the Rams the ball at the 1-yard line, where they eventually punched it in for what became the go-ahead touchdown in their Super Bowl victory over the Bengals. The play was quite controversial with plenty of opinions on the call to go around. Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, perhaps understanding the position that Wilson was in for the Bengals, spoke out on the key holding call from the Super Bowl in a thread on Twitter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO