Rams win Super Bowl over Bengals

 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl...

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
Matthew Stafford
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
ClutchPoints

Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell speaks out on key holding call in Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

There were several key plays from the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, one of those pivotal plays involved the referees. The play in question occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Rams driving down the field attempting to take the lead. LA star receiver Cooper Kupp seemingly had a mismatch on Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who appeared to hold onto Kupp as he attempted to run his route at the goal line. The referees threw the flag and gave the Rams the ball at the 1-yard line, where they eventually punched it in for what became the go-ahead touchdown in their Super Bowl victory over the Bengals. The play was quite controversial with plenty of opinions on the call to go around. Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, perhaps understanding the position that Wilson was in for the Bengals, spoke out on the key holding call from the Super Bowl in a thread on Twitter.
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Here's how Bengals can contain Cooper Kupp, including forcing Matthew Stafford into mistakes

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday, as Matthew Stafford gets ready to duke it out at SoFi Stadium against Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks have at least one nuclear weapon at their disposal, with the Los Angeles Rams' offense housing wideout Cooper Kupp and the Cincinnati Bengals bringing rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase to the fight, but as the saying goes: in the end, there can only be one. If the Bengals want to be the last team standing when the confetti begins raining in Los Angeles on Sunday, they'd better figure out how to contain Kupp, and that's easier said than done.
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bengals’ Cool Trick Play

The Cincinnati Bengals have their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI, and it came courtesy of a trick play in the middle of the second quarter. With the Bengals lined up at the Los Angeles Rams’ 6-yard line, quarterback Joe Burrow handed the ball off to running back Joe Mixon. Mixon moved right, but set his feet to throw – where wide receiver Tee Higgins was ready in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.
HollywoodLife

Los Angeles Rams Triumph in Super Bowl LVI Against Cincinnati Bengals

The LA Rams triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals after an exciting four quarters, and celebrations and congratulations are pouring in. And that’s that! The game is over and the LA Rams are Super Bowl LVI’s champions. After they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb 13 at SoFi Stadium, the Rams triumphed with a final score of 23-20. Matthew Stafford celebrated the big win alongside wife Kelly Stafford and his daughters, and fans and players shared their excitement across social media.
floridanationalnews.com

Rams’ Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (FNN) – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauled Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player honors after hauling in the game-winning pass in his team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kupp, the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year,...
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
thecomeback.com

Cincinnati Bengals score on wild trick play in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams jumped out to an early lead in Super Bowl LVI thanks to an early touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. to put them up 13-3, and the Cincinnati Bengals have answered back in a very unconventional way. The Bengals drove down the field...
