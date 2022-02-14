ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 2022: As Rams’ Odell Beckham finally gets a ring, Giants’ search for his No. 1 WR replacement drags on

By Darryl Slater
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Odell Beckham finally got his ring Sunday night, when the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Meanwhile, a continent away in East Rutherford, the Giants’ long, fruitless search for his No. 1 wide receiver replacement drags on — with no immediate solution in sight. Three...

