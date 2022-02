Learn about choosing a device, self-monitoring steps and best timing and frequency practices. If you're being treated with medication for hypertension, or being followed for borderline high blood pressure, it's imperative to keep track of trends in your blood pressure. Your doctors need to know this information when deciding whether or not to start you on medication to reduce your blood pressure, or if you're already on medication, to see whether it's working or if the dose needs adjustment.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO