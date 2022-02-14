ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

Battle of the Best 2022: Best Pizza

By Anthony Verano
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of...

wpdh.com

101.5 WPDH

The 7 Most Popular Diners in Poughkeepsie, New York

Whether you want breakfast, lunch or dinner these restaurants are the favorites in Poughkeepsie, New York. What is that make diners so amazing? What is the appeal? Is it the quick wait times and convenience? Is it the extended hours? Most of them are open 24 hours or close to it. Is it the large menu with a vast amount of options? Some even sell booze and have ful bars. Diners have always had a home in the Hudson Valley. New Yorkers love them. I think a lot of it is the consistency. You know what to expect at a diner no matter where you are in the country.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Restaurant Opening at Former Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown, NY

Construction has reportedly begun on a new restaurant opening soon at former Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown. It's been nearly 5 years since the closing of Chuck E. Cheese in the Orange Plaza in Middletown. A sign had been up in the window for some time now advertising a restaurant coming soon, and it looks like soon is finally becoming reality as there have been reports of construction finally beginning at the former Chuck E. Cheese spot.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Instant Happiness: Watch These Beavers Frolic in the Hudson Valley

Having a bad day? Sometimes you just need to watch some adorable animals be adorable. My wife and I recently found a little hack when we got our puppy Arthur, since literally everything he does seems to break the cuteness meter, but if you're at work, like I am, and need an instant dose of serotonin, allow me to humbly present two beavers frolicking in an Orange County lake. Each photo will also be accompanied by a Beaver Fun Fact, like the weird truth that their butt smells like vanilla. Let's start with the hug:
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley Shop Has 3rd Powerball Winner in 51 Days

Something very lucky is going on at one Hudson Valley store. When it comes to buying lottery tickets, people have their own system for picking what they believe will be the winning numbers. Whether it's using birthdays, lucky numbers, or grabbing the digits off of the back of a fortune cookie, those who play their favorite numbers believe that they're just one ticket away from hitting it big.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Brand New Dunkin’ Proposed for Busy Hudson Valley Intersection

Dunkin' is seeking the green light to build another drive-thru location near one of the Hudson Valley's biggest attractions. It's come to the point where you can't seem to go anywhere in the Hudson Valley without passing a Dunkin'. For many, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Over the past few years, Dunkin' has emerged as one of the area's favorite food stops. In fact, the chain was recently named the region's "best coffee" in a survey of the Hudson Valley's favorite food items this month.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Popular Hudson Valley Farmers Market is Open All Year

Here we are, smack in the middle of February. Are you missing the warmth, the sunshine, the flowers and summer fruits? Yeah, me too. But if you’re missing the local farmers markets, here’s some good news to pass along. There is one very popular farmers market here in the Hudson Valley that’s open all year. Even in the dead of winter.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Highly-Rated and Affordable Hotels in Fishkill, NY

So, last week, my grandfather passed away. He was a hardworking devoted man who believed in the meaning of family, so it is tough to see him go. This upcoming weekend we are having services for him over the weekend. My grandparents have been residents of Fishkill for over 60 years, so we are planning to hold our services there.
101.5 WPDH

16 Top Restaurants You Can Find in the Kingston Stockade District

The Hudson Valley is full of beautiful areas that have a cluster of unique and different restaurants. You can travel to so many quaint towns in our area which offer wonderful places to grab a meal. Some of these towns actually have neighborhoods and districts that have a large group of restaurants all in one place, the Kingston Stockade district is one of those places.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tour This Tiny Glass House with 360 Degree Views of the Hudson Valley

I'm 6'4", so my first reaction to staying in a tiny home used to be a big "no thank you". But I've turned into a believer. My wife and I became obsessed with the show Tiny House Nation, and were so impressed with not only the level of quality that can be put in these homes, but the beauty and architecture that can still be present in a dwelling that's no bigger than most traditional living rooms. An Airbnb listing in Marlboro, NY, has recently taken it to a whole new level.
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley to Hit 60 Degrees This Week

The rollercoaster weather continues in the Hudson Valley this week as spring-like weather is expected to arrive before another plunge into freezing temperatures. It's a confusing time to live in the Hudson Valley. One day the snow is melting and the daffodils are starting to grow and the next day we're back below freezing and canceling school for black ice. On Monday, the bright sunlight was certainly deceiving. Thinking that the weather had warmed up, I stepped outside without a coat to get the mail only to be greeted with bone-chilling cold.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

