Eight New Manhole Covers With Pokemon Designs Announced For Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture

The Pokemon Company has confirmed to retailers that "Astral Radiance" will be the next expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The news, first reported by PokeBeach and then confirmed with numerous online retail listings, will be released on May 27, 2022, with prerelease events taking place at participating retailers the week before. While few official details have been announced about the set, a leak from earlier in the month showed off the booster set packaging for the new set and confirmed that it would feature some of the new Pokemon forms seen in the just-released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, namely the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia. These Pokemon will act as the mascot Pokemon for the set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO