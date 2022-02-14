10 Black Couples We Love!

There’s a saying about love that you are probably familiar with: You can’t love anyone else until you love yourself. If Carly Russ Peterson and Dylan Peterson had stuck true to that maxim, they wouldn’t be together today. Carly—musician, curator of Vintage Valentine, and owner of The Valentine House, and Dylan—photographer and cofounder of Collage, a real estate and design company—came together when they were both at low points in their life, but they also knew what they had was special; they didn’t want to pass on the opportunity to build a life together. “But I also know that when I met Carly, I was not ready for a relationship,” Dylan tells me over the phone. “It was a risk, but I knew that if I let it go, it might not be there later.”

