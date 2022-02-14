ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UPDATE 1-Bayer says production of weedkiller glyphosate may be curtailed

By Ludwig Burger
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Supply of ingredient for glyphosate has been disrupted

* Declares force majeure to industrial customers

* Production affected, impact on deliveries to customers unclear (Adds background on litigation, details on letter to customers)

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pesticide and seed producer Bayer said on Monday a supplier of an ingredient for its widely used herbicide glyphosate has run into technical problems which may hamper Bayer’s output of the product in the short term.

The “mechanical failure” at Bayer’s supplier comes in addition to a tight supply situation in global crop chemical markets, in part due to the global pandemic, Bayer added.

“Our supplier is on track to restore production, (and) we’ve sourced additional materials and made other mitigation efforts to help best manage this situation,” the company said in a statement.

A Bayer spokesperson declined to disclose the name of the supplier or the ingredient in question, and would not comment further on any impact on deliveries to customers.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands such as Roundup and RangerPro. It has been at the centre of mass litigation here in the United States brought mostly by residential gardeners claiming the weedkiller caused their cancer.

Bayer, which has settled close to 100,000 cases for billions of dollars, has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for legal relief, building its case mainly on repeated safety clearances given by the federal environmental regulator.

In a letter on Friday seen by Reuters, Bayer alerted industrial customers using glyphosate to the supply issue, declaring force majeure, which typically suspends a supplier’s contractual liabilities in the wake of disruptions beyond its control.

In the letter, Bayer said repairs at its supplier would take about three months.

The spokesperson said the manufacturing issue would also affect in-house production of its own glyphosate-containing brands such as Roundup. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Related
AG Week

Bayer: Supplier's production shortfall may slow glyphosate deliveries

A “substantial reduction in production rates” at a manufacturing plant that supplies one of the raw ingredients needed to make glyphosate will affect Bayer’s ability to deliver products containing the chemical, the company says. Udo Schneider, global head of active ingredient manufacturing, said in a Force Majeure...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Akzo Nobel expects raw material inflation to ease by mid-2022

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS)on Wednesday predicted a gradual easing in raw material inflation after the paints and coatings maker raised prices to cope with higher fourth-quarter costs. "Raw material cost inflation and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by mid-2022," the group said in a statement,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide#Glyphosate#Frankfurt#Rangerpro#The U S Supreme Court
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Mexico's auto production, exports fall for seventh straight month

(Adds background, context) Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production and exports fell in January from a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly decline, official data showed on Friday, as COVID-19 pandemic shocks and a global semiconductor shortage weigh here on the flagship industrial sector. Automotive production fell 9.09% to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) co-founder and top executive said the vaccine maker has no plans to enforce its intellectual property rights should organisations in Africa strike out on their own to produce unauthorised versions of the company's shot. "Our goal is not to keep others from using our...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Croatia prepares $725 million package to counter rising energy prices

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Croatian government has prepared a 4.8 billion kuna ($725 million) package designed to offset the impact of rising energy prices on households, businesses and socially vulnerable groups, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday. “This package has been designed in a systematic way, it’s timely, well...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

NYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application

(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange has filed an application to register the term “NYSE” for a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), taking a step closer to setting up an online trading place for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The hype around cryptocurrencies last year spilled over to NFTs,...
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors assess hot inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against U.S. dollar * Trades in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2727 * Canada's annual rate of inflation rises to 5.1% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation further heating up in January. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in January to a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures rose to 3.2%, data from Statistics Canada showed. Still, analysts doubted the data would be enough to sway the central bank to hike by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points at its March 2 policy meeting. Money markets see about a 30% chance of the larger increase. "The loonie is unlikely to find too much further upside from the CPI data," said currency market analysts for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "Focus will likely remain on broader market risk appetite and this afternoon's FOMC meeting minutes." World stocks crept higher for a second day, though market moves were checked by Western scepticism that Russia had indeed pulled back troops from Ukraine's borders. Traders were also waiting for the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recouped some of Tuesday's decline with U.S. crude were up 1.7% at $93.65 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% higher at 1.2690 to the greenback, or 78.80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2727. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield touched its highest since January 2019 at 1.995% before pulling back to 1.960%, down 1.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toyota resumes normal North America operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it has resumed normal production at six plants in Ontario and the United States after protests by Canadian truck drivers prompted supply problems. The Japanese automaker’s three plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle and other vehicles,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ED&F Man succeeds against Straits in $283 mln metals fraud case

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A British high court judge ruled on Wednesday in favour of broker ED&F Man in a claim against Singapore commodities trader Straits and four other defendants about fraudulent warehouse receipts for nickel stored in Singapore. Justice Calver said in a written judgment that the defendants...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Wood burners emit more particle pollution than traffic, UK data shows

Wood burning in homes produces more small particle pollution than all road traffic in the UK, according to revised government data. The new data significantly cuts the estimated proportion of small particle pollution that comes from wood burners from 38% to 17%. But wood burning pollution remains a “major contributor” to particle pollution, another government report said. Road transport is responsible for 13% of particle pollution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. business inventories increase solidly in December

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories increased strongly in December, with motor vehicle stocks accelerating, a sign that the worst of the global semiconductor shortage was probably behind. Business inventories increased 2.1% after rising 1.5% in November, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are a key component...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy