Intel’s Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

Hello readers: Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Where to start? So this week, Tesla had to recall nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a software error that may result in windshield defrosting problems, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The automaker is also recalling close to 600,000 vehicles because pedestrians may not be able to hear the required warning sound of an approaching car due to loud music or other sounds played by Tesla’s “Boombox” feature, which allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion for max obnoxiousness.

