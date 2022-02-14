ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average gas price spikes 15 cents over three weeks to $3.55

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.

Albany weekly gas price update, February 14

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.

NEWS10 ABC

NYSEG: Energy prices are reason for higher bills

NEWS10 received an email from a viewer concerned about significant increases seen from New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) customers. An NYSEG representative said the company warned customers of the potential increases and has been doing what it can.
Biometric data stored for your protection?

The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) "for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law".
Designation allows Albany to revitalize 100 acres

The Sheridan Hollow area of Albany has been designated as a Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) by the New York State Department of State. This designation allows Albany to fast-track revitalization efforts and foster redevelopment in the 106-acre area.
