A new tease that could be associated with Mother 3 has Nintendo fans freaking out before this afternoon's new Direct. For a span of nearly two decades, Nintendo fans have been imploring the Japanese publisher to bring Mother 3 (which is the sequel to Earthbound) to the west. The beloved RPG, which was first released in 2006, has only ever been localized for Japanese audiences, much to the dismay of western Nintendo fans. And while the requests for Mother 3 over the years have almost become a sort of running joke with Nintendo fans, this new tease in question now has Switch owners on high alert.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO