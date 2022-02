Police have arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players as they celebrated one of their goals in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Leicester City.A fan emerged from the away section of the City Ground before striking out at Forest players as they celebrated Joe Worrall’s goal, the third in a 4-1 win for the Sky Bet Championship side.Nottinghamshire Police said they had arrested a man after the incident, which happened during the first half of the fourth-round contest.Chief Inspector Neil Williams said: “We have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took place today during...

