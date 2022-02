Question: The Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether race should be considered in college admissions. Your take?. The United States is a multicultural and multiethnic nation. The student population of American campuses often does not reflect this, which is why affirmative action policies came to be a few decades ago. Now, the debate over whether the practice is discriminatory or not has been escalated all the way to the Supreme Court. At the center of the case is Harvard University and a group called Students for Fair Admissions. Those opposing affirmative action accuse colleges of discriminating against white and Asian American applicants. Lower courts have ruled in favor of affirmative action by stating that Harvard’s consideration of race is not “impermissibly extensive” and is “meaningful” because it prevented the racial diversity of its undergraduate student body from plummeting.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO