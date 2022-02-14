ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravity reports prelim Q4 revenue of KRW 97B, operating profit of KRW 10B

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) reported Q4 preliminary revenue of KRW 97 billion and operating profit is KRW 10 billion. For full year the preliminary consolidated revenue is KRW 414 billion and...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shares of Metaverse Company Roblox Plummet After Missing Fourth Quarter Expectations

Roblox shares missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. However, there were more than 49 million people playing the game each day, up 33% from last year. Gaming company Roblox shares fell more than 11% in after-hours trading Tuesday after missing fourth-quarter expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
STOCKS
verdictfoodservice.com

Restaurant Brands International reports increase in Q4 revenue

The restaurant company reported a net restaurant growth of 4.5%. Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has reported revenue of $1.55bn for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, which ended on 31 December, up from $1.35bn recorded in the same period a year ago. The quick service restaurant (QSR) company, which owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Akamai slips after Q4 results, Linode deal: Another M&A surprise,' Citi says

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after the content delivery network provider posted fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and announced a deal to buy Linode for $900 million, which Citi called "another big M&A surprise." Analyst Fatima Boolani, who has a buy rating, but lowered his...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Shopify tumbles after warning on decelerating growth

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) swung wildly after reporting earnings early on Wednesday. Shares fell 5.79% after starting off the premarket session with a strong gain. For Q4, Shopify's (SHOP) revenue increased 41% to $1.38B with subscriptions solutions revenue up 26% to $351M and merchant solutions revenue 47% higher to $1.03B. GMV rose 31% to $54.1B. Monthly recurring revenue at the end of the quarter was $102M to top $100M for the first time.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Keyera GAAP EPS of C$0.41

Management comment: As we fund the KAPS pipeline project in 2022, we expect our net debt to adjusted EBITDA to go above our corporate target range of between 2.5 and 3 times. That said, we expect our leverage to return within the target range in 2023 as capital expenditures are reduced and KAPS and other areas of the business bring on additional margins. In addition, we are actively evaluating options to sell non-core assets to recycle capital into higher return, more strategic opportunities. The sale of Keyera's Hull Terminal was part of this strategy.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Garmin Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.39B beats by $10M

Garmin press release (NYSE:GRMN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.12. Revenue of $1.39B (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M. “2021 was another remarkable year as demand for our products led to strong double digit annual revenue growth in each of our five segments,” said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. “We are entering 2022 with a great lineup of recently introduced products and have more exciting product introductions planned throughout the year. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of the new year.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox stock plunges as metaverse gamer's bookings disappoint

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares hit the skids early Wednesday, falling more than 20% following the metaverse company's fourth-quarter results that failed to meet Wall Street's expectations. At issue was Roblox (RBLX) saying on Tuesday that it lost $0.25 a share, and had total bookings of $770.1 million, during the final three...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Quipt Reveals Record Q1 Financial Results, Posts Revenue Growth Of 30% And Adjusted EBITDA Growth Of 16%

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSXV: QIPT) announced its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 and are reported in U.S. Dollars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates as gaming frenzy fades

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, suggesting the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games was fading. The company posted a 20% rise in bookings in the fourth quarter to $770.1 million. Analysts had expected bookings of $772 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Retailer Ahold warns of lower 2022 earnings, shares fall

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Retail major Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS) on Wednesday beat market expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 but forecast a drop in earnings per share this year, sending its shares sharply lower. The owner of the U.S. Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sonic Automotive reports big profit beat, more than doubles its dividend

Sonic Automotive Inc. reported Wednesday a record fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations by a wide margin, and more than doubled its dividend, while same-store sales of new and used vehicles fell. The auto retailer's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income rose to $96.3 million, or $2.25 a share, from $57.3 million, or $1.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.66 from $1.50 to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.85. Revenue grew 13.8% to $3.18 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $3.11 billion, as new vehicle revenue rose 2.2% to $1.35 billion to top expectations of $1.23 billion, while used vehicle revenue increased 26.1% to $1.21 billion but missed expectations of $1.29 billion. Within the franchised dealerships segment, same-store new vehicle unit sales volume fell 19.2% and same-store used vehicle sales volume was down 13.2%. Separately, the company said it raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 12 cents, with the new dividend payable April 14 to shareholders of record on March 15. The stock has slipped 1.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has lost 4.9%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Shopify forecasts slowing revenue growth, shares fall

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) on Wednesday forecast a slowing pace in first-half revenue growth, indicating the e-commerce boom seen during the pandemic is cooling as retailers shift their focus back to brick-and-mortar stores from online. U.S.-listed shares of the company were down about 6% in trading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
travelweekly.com

Sabre reports Q4 jump in revenue, bookings

Sabre stock soared Tuesday morning, rising as much as 21% after the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Sabre reported fourth-quarter revenue of $501 million, up 60% over the same period in 2020, thanks to an increase in global bookings as travel recovers from the pandemic. The company operated at a loss of $126 million, compared with an operating loss of $220 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Sales Surge, But Rising Costs Take a Bite Out of PepsiCo's Profits in Q4

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year results on Thursday, Feb. 10. The global beverage and snack company delivered robust sales growth, but widespread inflation affected profits. The coronavirus pandemic is making it challenging for companies like PepsiCo to operate. An infection at one of its facilities could reduce output,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS

