Various food trucks around Clark County are thriving in the pandemic as they continue to provide food to their patrons in a socially distanced fashion. Lynnae Oxley, the owner of Sugars Barbecue in Ridgefield, said food trucks have had an advantage during the pandemic, since they feature a “100% to-go model” with no dining room. Since the interaction between the staff and customers takes place through a window, it creates a safer separation to prevent any transmission, Oxley said.

14 DAYS AGO