Social media manager not fulfilling brand duties

By Harriette Cole
 2 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: The company that I work for recently hired a new social media manager who is making us all look bad. I work for a Black-owned brand that relies heavily on social media for sales and marketing. I was the social media manager before being promoted, and I did a...

Westword

Westword Is Looking for a Social Media Intern

If you spend your days perfecting your TikTok videos, maybe it’s time to get paid in more than just “likes.” Westword is seeking a video-savvy social media intern — a college student or recent college graduate — to produce and post original video content for our social media channels. We’re (absolutely) not looking for the next Addison Rae (hell, no), but someone who can complement our current coverage.
MUSIC
The Spokesman-Review

Like and follow: Social media marketing a challenge for cannabis brands

In barely two decades, social media has gone from a quirky time-suck for procrastinating college students to an integral part of maintaining and growing the brand identity of multibillion dollar companies. Entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry are as eager as any other business to turn online fans into loyal customers...
SPOKANE, WA
collegecandy.com

The Effects Of Social Media On Fashion

Is undeniable that social media has affected society, and in many different ways; health, relationships, and, of course, fashion. But how did it change how we see fashion? Are all the side effects just bad? Can it change the future of fashion?. There is a huge list of effects caused...
APPAREL
Forbes

3 Things Brands Should Consider Before Hiring A Social Media Influencer

Founder & principal attorney at Ahouraian Law, a full-service corporate and entertainment law firm in Los Angeles. These days, corporate executives have a lot to gain from the social media buzz that influencers can generate for their products. A social media personality can deliver an untapped audience of young, affluent consumers who scroll social media daily and want to emulate the people they follow. Influencer marketing can be just as, if not more effective than traditional advertising and is becoming part of many companies’ advertising budgets. But an internet star with a wild streak, the type of quality that attracts followers, can easily make a mistake and expose a company to a Federal Trade Commission sanction or a lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
occc.edu

This Week On OCCC Social Media

Check out the Spring Transfer Fair on Wednesday, Feb 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get info about your intended bachelor degree program, transfer scholarships, transfer admissions and more. [OTripleC Facebook; Jan 31, 2022; 10:54 am]. Sign up for College Prep Courses at OCCC! Call Kristi Carlucci at 405-682-1611...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AL.com

Amanda Walker: How to be social without social media

The United States surgeon general has issued a report stating the negative effects social media platforms are having on mental health, especially in teens and young adults. The platforms generate feelings of loneliness and erode self-esteem. Social media has proven to offer the opposite of what the name states, allowing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Pleated-Jeans.com

30 Times Social Media Didn’t Work Out Quite Like Brands Imagined It Would

Companies frequently try to get the attention of potential customers on social media by posting cringey replies and slang-filled tweets that don’t even really make sense. It has the opposite of the intended effect and usually leads to the brand getting owned online. These brands just couldn’t help themselves...
ECONOMY
WATE

Social media scams spiked in 2021

The Federal Trade Commission reports that across America about $770 million was lost to fraud initiated on social media. The huge surge shows that some of your favorite sites have become a gold mine for scammers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Your Emotional Triggers

An emotional trigger is anything that sets you off emotionally. Your emotional response may get triggered when you perceive that someone is taking something important from you. If you don’t consciously acknowledge the need triggering your emotional reaction, you may feel like a prisoner of your emotions. “The people...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

6 Signals That Your Relationship Lacks Emotional Integrity

People can have a high level of personal integrity, yet lack the emotional kind. Research shows that emotional integrity is not a constant personality trait, but something that must be worked for. There are ways you can fight to restore and increase emotional integrity in your relationship. Integrity is defined...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kafe.com

Is social media affecting your budget?

Social media is a multi-billion-dollar industry where companies cash in on us and our personal info. And try to sell us stuff. If you’re having budget issues, here are some questions to determine if your overspending is caused by social media:. –Do you constantly check to see what your...
INTERNET
stockxpo.com

The Zuckerberg Effect Fading in Social Media

Listening to Mark Zuckerberg was obviously investors’ first mistake. The second was forgetting that no two snowflakes are alike. Meta, citing both Apple iOS changes and increasing competition from short-form video platforms such as TikTok, had a top-line guidance that came in well below Wall Street’s expectations, with both factors expected to continue to affect ad-revenue growth through at least the end of the year. The result was a loss of $230 billion in market value for Meta—the biggest single-day loss ever for a U.S. company.
INTERNET
Carrie Wynn

Growth Following Toxic Relationship

There is a common misconception that happiness comes immediately after leaving a toxic/abusive partner. I concur that leaving a bad relationship will always be a positive choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s all roses after you walk away.
The American Genius

Change a negative mindset into something of value using these steps

In conversation with our friend John Steinmetz, he shared some thoughts with me that have really stuck with us. He has expanded on these thoughts for you below, in his own words, and we truly believe that any individual can benefit from this perspective:. Over the last few years I...
MENTAL HEALTH

