Social media manager not fulfilling brand duties

Founder & principal attorney at Ahouraian Law, a full-service corporate and entertainment law firm in Los Angeles. These days, corporate executives have a lot to gain from the social media buzz that influencers can generate for their products. A social media personality can deliver an untapped audience of young, affluent consumers who scroll social media daily and want to emulate the people they follow. Influencer marketing can be just as, if not more effective than traditional advertising and is becoming part of many companies’ advertising budgets. But an internet star with a wild streak, the type of quality that attracts followers, can easily make a mistake and expose a company to a Federal Trade Commission sanction or a lawsuit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO