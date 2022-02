Theories are formulated to explain, predict and understand phenomena, and to challenge and extend existing knowledge. Theorists, those who develop the theories, are academics, scientists, legal scholars and economists. To ensure theories are valid and relevant, data, critical thinking and research are essential. For example, Jean Piaget’s Constructivist Theory was considered a "radical concept" in 1936. He theorized that humans create knowledge through the interaction between their experiences and ideas thus affirming that human development is socially situated and that knowledge is constructed through interaction with others. In other words, we have the opportunity reconstruct our perspective when we encounter those whose beliefs/values, experiences and worldview may be different that our own.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO