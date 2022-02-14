An Introduction to Romance BookTok

Whew, Valentine’s Day is finally over. As much as I love love, I’m definitely relieved to see the kitschy pink hearts and saccharine sweet romantic sayings return to hell for another year. Okay, maybe that’s a tad dramatic. But I think we can all agree that the best part of the commercialization of Valentine’s Day is the clearance candy, right? You can absolutely find me browsing the candy sale bins on February 15 each year. If you could also use a break from seeing nothing but cartoon cupids at every turn, you’ve come to the right place! Take the quiz below for an imaginary trip down the clearance candy aisle and we’ll tell you what romance-free book is calling your name. We’ve got fantasy, mystery, horror, literary fiction, and more, all ready to take you on a gripping journey without any ooey-gooey love-filled side quests.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO