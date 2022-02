At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Stanford University psychology professor Jamil Zaki described the experience of living through the spread of Covid-19 as “the largest collective trauma that anyone alive has experienced”. In a Twitter thread designed to reassure readers that their tough emotions were perfectly normal, he said the primary feeling we were dealing with together was grief – “grief over what we’ve lost, vulnerability about what we can so easily lose, and a lack of control”.Almost two years later, after battling through endless lockdowns and month after month of social restrictions, we are emerging from the pandemic....

