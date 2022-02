The New York Islanders four-game road trip ended on a losing note, as the Isles dropped a 6-3 decision to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Anders Lee added a tally for the Islanders, who were playing catchup with the Sabres all game long. Victor Olofsson broke a 3-3 tie with 2:55 to play in the third period, before adding the Sabres' second empty-netter for good measure. Dylan Cozens had a game-high three assists, while Alex Tuch (1G, 1A), Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo, and Henri Jokiharju (ENG) all found the back of the net for the Sabres.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO