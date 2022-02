Unless an agreement is reached, the Apple versus Ericsson 5G patent battle will not even start being heard in the US until June 2023. The order to start the trial in June 2023 is accompanied by an order for the pair's attorneys to have a scheduling conference on March 16. The scheduling of the trial, versus a scheduling of either parties dismissal motions is notable. Historically, based on Judge Gilstrap's previous cases, this suggests that he will either not hear either dismissal motion, or isn't putting a lot of credence on the filings for dismissal.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO