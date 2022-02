Alfa Romeo has run its 2022 car for the first time as part of a shakedown at Ferrari’s test track in Italy. The Ferrari-powered C42 ran in a camouflage livery at Fiorano with Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel as Alfa Romeo put the first miles on the clock ahead of the first pre-season test next week. The team had previously announced it would be using the C42 in Barcelona, but won’t actually launch the car until the Sunday following the test when the 2022 livery will be revealed. As a result there are no official images released from the shakedown. (ED: The above image shows the team’s 2021 car).

