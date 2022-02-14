ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATALIE IMBRUGLIA announces tour to celebrate 25 years of ‘Left Of The Middle’

By Mark Millar
xsnoize.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATALIE IMBRUGLIA will be marking the 25th anniversary of her landmark album ‘Left Of The Middle’ with a series of special live shows in October. A celebration of the album that made her a global star, the tour will see the Australian/British star revisiting the multi-platinum debut album, as well as...

