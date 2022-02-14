ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Biden's Rhetoric on Guns is Far From 'Reasonable' | Opinion

By Thomas Massie and John R. Lott, Jr
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Semi-automatic guns provide critical self-defense benefits. If law-abiding victims were forced to rely on single-shot guns, they could find themselves in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 342

FSU Fan
2d ago

The elephant in the room remains black gun violence but liberal controlled press and leaders won’t touch it. The real path to a less crime ridden country is to acknowledge and deal with black culture that creates this. Yes, there are always going to be crazy murders of all races but when 13% of your population is committing 65% of the shooting and 85% of the carjacking, that’s the obvious place you start. Listen to drill rap if you need a clue.

Reply(34)
136
aarii
2d ago

El Salvador has severe gun control and still has extreme violence. The dominate faith there is just like Joe Groper Biden's and the Mafia -- violence is a people problem, immoral people.

Reply(6)
96
Wrep
2d ago

In the state of NY it's already illegal to possess magazines that hold more than ten rounds. In NYC it's near impossible to obtain the city specific pistol permit, so any firearm related violence in NYC is being committed with illegally obtained firearms.

Reply(15)
84
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Americans#Cnn#Usa Today
