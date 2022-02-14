Biden's Rhetoric on Guns is Far From 'Reasonable' | Opinion

I cannot think of a better issue than a pandemic to unite the American people. We are all effected by it equally, we could all take joy in the development of a vaccine (as we did for the Apollo landing), and we could all work together in a national effort to fight its spread by wearing masks, social distancing, and listening to the experts on infectious disease; because that’s the way to keep us all safe. There is nothing inherently political about a pandemic. We all want to stay alive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO