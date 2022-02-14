With Valieva cleared, Russian 'Quad Squad' out for sweep

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, will still be allowed to compete in her event, officials announced Monday. If she wins, however, no medal ceremony will be held until the investigation is complete. Arbitrators said the decision...
NBC figure skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, both former Olympians in the sport, did not shy away from the controversy surrounding Kamila Valieva when she took the ice for the 2022 Beijing Olympics women's short program on Tuesday. "All I can feel like I can say is that...
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. The CAS also said that suspending the 15-year-old Olympian from competition would have caused her “irreparable harm.”Feb. 14, 2022.
BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, jumped from her sled and hoisted an American flag that someone had just handed her into the frosty air. “U-S-A! U-S-A!” she chanted. Four years ago, nobody would have seen that coming. The former Canadian bobsled heroine is an...
BEIJING (AP) — Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes. “I’m just sad it’s over,” he said.
BEIJING (AP) — She wore the pants. And on this day, she was the only one. In a dramatic black one-piece that felt like classic Audrey Hepburn — white accents and rhinestones, high bun, smoky eyes — Swedish figure skater Josefina Taljegård stood out Tuesday as the only athlete in a field of 30 who wore pants for the short program on the first day of the Beijing Olympics’ marquee women’s figure skating competition.
GARZE COUNTY, China (AP) — As a speedskating team was winning China’s first Olympic gold medal of the Beijing Games, all seemed quiet in the villages that line the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau. A bus flew past gold-roofed monasteries on freshly paved asphalt. Red-robed monks rode...
BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all?
Whether it’s an earring that looks like a curling stone or a country's flag painted onto fingernails, Olympic flair is being displayed by athletes and others in a variety of ways at the Beijing Games. It’s not always easy to spot, but the accessorizing is popping up at venues...
BEIJING (AP) — Curling ice has come a long way in the 600 years since the Scottish began sliding stones across frozen lochs. A modern curling sheet like one at the Ice Cube venue in Beijing is made with ultra-purified water and maintained at a precise range of temperature and acidity. Then, an ice-maker sprays on the little bumps — or pebbles — that enable the stones to bend their way to the target.
BEIJING (AP) — The dominance of Russian women in Olympic figure skating, regardless of how the doping case of superstar Kamila Valieva plays out, has less to do with performance-enhancing drugs and more to do with something much more simple: math. As the sport's often-criticized judging apparatus has gone...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a second straight Olympic cross-country sprint double on Wednesday and Victoria Carl of Germany barely edged Swedish rival Jonna Sundling at the line in the women’s race. Klaebo became the first man to win both the team and...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Elvira Oeberg anchored the Swedish team to Olympic gold in the four-person biathlon relay, skiing fast and shooting clean Wednesday to win her third medal of the Beijing Games. Oeberg, who also won silver in the sprint and pursuit races in her Olympic debut, put...
BEIJING (AP) — Four years ago, at the age of 20, Clement Noel finished a mere 0.04 seconds from a bronze medal in the Olympic slalom. Immediately afterward, it bothered him — so close to glory in the first major race of his career. And then, soon enough, that feeling went away. Instead, Noel decided, he should be pleased with having done as well as he did.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Defending champion Oleksandr Abramenko won Ukraine's first medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday and celebrated by getting a hug from Russian skier Ilia Burov at a time of rising tensions between the countries. Qi Guangpu of China won the men's aerials event, while Abramenko...
