With Valieva cleared, Russian 'Quad Squad' out for sweep

BEIJING (AP) — Curling ice has come a long way in the 600 years since the Scottish began sliding stones across frozen lochs. A modern curling sheet like one at the Ice Cube venue in Beijing is made with ultra-purified water and maintained at a precise range of temperature and acidity. Then, an ice-maker sprays on the little bumps — or pebbles — that enable the stones to bend their way to the target.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO