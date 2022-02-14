Shake Shack (SHAK) Added to Wedbush Berst Ideas List

DoorDash and Shake Shack Hook Up to Launch Limited-Time, Spicy Dating Site. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The romantic comedy begins playing, a couple on their first date agree they're "not that hungry" so they split something. Salad is suggested and immediately the second date is off the table. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) are helping make sure that never happens again with "Eat Cute," a limited-time dating site for Shake Shack's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich lovers.

