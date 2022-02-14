ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help endangered species of monkey 'get it on'

By Elizabeth Scarlett
loudersound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Gaye's music has been used to help a colony of 140 Barbary macaques mate at the UK's Trentham Monkey Forest, and it very well might have worked. A Marvin Gaye impersonator has been hired to help an endangered species of monkey 'get it on' and mate. The novel...

www.loudersound.com

