ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — U.S.-born athletes have taken center stage at the Winter Olympics in...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
The Independent

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes in events involving American athletes. The law calls for fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who participate in doping programs that influence international sports.“Doctors and coaches who give performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly liable" under the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Winter Olympics#Ap
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHAS 11

'Permanent scar on our sport': Tara Lipinski reacts to Kamila Valieva Olympics ruling

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Social Media Slams Decision to Let ROC's Kamila Valieva to Continue at Olympics

Kamila Valieva’s Olympic roller coaster will continue on Tuesday, and people are not happy about it. The 15-year-old Russian phenom was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test from before the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at Russian nationals and the test result came to light after she helped the ROC earn gold in the figure skating team event.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Vox

The shocking decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate at the Olympics, explained

Despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva skated at the Olympic women’s figure skating competition on Tuesday. She’s currently first with 82.16 points, a whisper of an advantage over her teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who sits at 80.20 points, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points.
SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDBO

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport...
SPORTS
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Russia continues to abuse the Olympics – yet the world shrugs, never learning its lesson

When an Olympic team arrives at the Olympic Village, they are greeted with a welcome ceremony, and the head of their team, the chef de mission, signs the Olympic Truce Wall, which, while obviously not a legal document, was introduced to compel participating countries to observe a period of international peace while the games take place.The Russian team signed this wall on their way in to the Beijing Olympics, both in 2008 and again, not yet two weeks ago. During the 2008 opening ceremony, while Vladimir Putin chatted with George W Bush, he launched an invasion of Georgia, sending...
SPORTS
NBC New York

The IOC's Decision to Let Kamila Valieva Compete, Explained

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12...
SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: COMPETES Act has nothing to do with competing with China

I want to begin tonight with: Save America, kill the Bill. But in this case, it's not "BBB." It's a down-sized big government socialist bill called the COMPETES Act. It isn't $5 trillion, but it is $350 billion coming out of the House following a $250 billion bill out of the Senate. It will move to conference.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy