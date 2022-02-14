ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS lags behind as millions wait on their free COVID-19 testing kits to arrive

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
Many in New York are still waiting on their free COVID-19 at-home testing kits nearly three weeks after order website went live.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says 60 million households nationwide requested testing kits, according to Rochester First. The majority of those households, however, haven’t received their testing kits, nor have they been given a timeline for when they will arrive.

Tests were expected to ship within seven to 12 days of when orders were placed, but the USPS doesn’t seem to be meeting that goal.

“The Postal Service ships the tests out as quickly as we receive them. We’ve seen more than 60 million households request tests and tens of millions have received them. This is huge demand and we’re making incredible progress. We appreciate the patience of those that have not yet received their tests,” read a statement from the USPS.

