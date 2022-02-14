ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Managing pain after knee, shoulder surgeries without opioids

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpgA0_0eDq3wkQ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In two new studies from Mayo Clinic, researchers found a pain management regimen without opioids offered the same pain relief as common prescription opioids,

Opioids can help people manage pain, but they can be addictive.

Nationwide, opioid prescriptions rose from 76 million in 1990 to a peak of 255 million in 2012. Between 1990 and 2017, deaths related to opioids increased sixfold.

The challenge for surgeons is to minimize opioid use while optimizing patients’ pain control after surgery.

Orthopedic and spine conditions account for about 3 in 10 opioid prescriptions, so surgeons can significantly decrease opioid-related deaths by limiting opioid prescriptions.

In the studies, the team created an approach to managing pain that eliminated opioids after common sports surgeries.

In the first study, participants had undergone knee surgery to reconstruct their ACL. In the second study, participants had undergone surgery to repair their rotator cuff. All received a nerve block before surgery.

In each study, one group of participants received a standard opioid regimen to manage pain. The other group took part in a pain management approach without opioids.

The nonopioid regimen included pain relievers, nonsteroid anti-inflammatory drugs and muscle relaxants.

Both studies found that the nonopioid regimen provided at least the same if not more pain control and patient satisfaction, compared with the standard opioid regimen.

In both studies, the most common side effects were drowsiness, dizziness and gastrointestinal symptoms.

In the rotator cuff study, participants who received the nonopioid regimen reported slightly lesser side effects than those who received the opioid regimen.

The team says one way Mayo Clinic is working to limit opioids is offering patients alternatives to traditional pain management.

it is effective in common sports surgeries. The plan is to implement it in other surgeries and hopefully decrease the opioid burden worldwide.

If you care about pain management, please read studies about common painkiller for headaches that can harm blood pressure, and new way to provide pain relief without side effects, and

For more information about pain management, please see recent studies about pain medication that may increase your hip fracture risk, and results showing that her pain seemed muscular. It was actually a heart attack.

The study findings are published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic & Related Surgery and was conducted by Kelechi Okoroha et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Opioids ease osteoarthritis pain only slightly. Their deadly risks need to be weighed against any benefit

Osteoarthritis is one of the leading causes of disability, affecting more than 500 million people globally. Most doctors encourage physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and short-term use of a simple painkiller like paracetamol to manage the pain. Opioids, like codeine, morphine or oxycodone, have a reputation as powerful painkillers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Pain#Pain Medicine#Opioids#Pain Management#Knee Surgery#Mayo Clinic#Acl
hourdetroit.com

Risks of Delaying Knee Replacement Surgery

If you’ve been living with pain in your knee but have put off getting joint replacement surgery, now may be the time to speak to your surgeon. Many patients hope to find relief from pain without the need for major surgery, but delaying the procedure can increase the risk of damaging the joint further, making surgery more difficult.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
One Green Planet

How CBD Helps Pain Management

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a type of cannabinoid, a chemical that is naturally derived from cannabis (marijuana and hemp) plants. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD doesn’t cause the euphoria or “high” feeling that’s associated with cannabis. CBD has gained popularity in recent years as a promising natural remedy for many health issues.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bemidji Pioneer

Studies: No benefit to opioids after common surgeries for sports injury

ROCHESTER, Minn. — America consumes opioids at rates far outpacing those of the rest of the world. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, at just 4.4% of the world's population, the U.S. consumes 80% of the world's opioids. In 2019, a JAMA investigation of surgical practices in three countries found that post-surgical care in the U.S. leads to 7 times more opioid prescriptions than in Sweden.
ROCHESTER, MN
MyChesCo

FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Fostering Development of Non-Addictive Alternatives to Opioids for Acute Pain Management

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently took new steps aimed at fostering the development of non-addictive alternatives to opioids to manage acute pain and decreasing exposure to opioids and preventing new addiction. The agency issued draft guidance to provide recommendations to companies developing non-opioid analgesics for acute pain lasting up to 30 days, typically in response to some form of tissue injury, such as trauma or surgery. This guidance supports the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy, which focuses on four priority areas — primary prevention, harm reduction, evidence-based treatment and recovery support.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Citizen Online

Buchberger: What to expect after total shoulder replacement surgery

While total shoulder replacement surgery is not as common as total hip replacement or total knee replacement surgery, more than 50,000 people have a total shoulder replacement each year in the United States. Older patients (ages 60 and older) who require total shoulder replacement usually have severe osteoarthritis, large chronic degenerative rotator cuff tears that are not repairable, or severe complex fractures of the shoulder area.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Oculoplastic surgeons are prescribing fewer longer-acting opioids

Review of: Long-acting opioid prescribing patterns of ophthalmic plastic surgeons in the Medicare Part D database. In this retrospective cohort study, investigators examined prescribing patterns for extended-release/long-acting (ER/LA) opioids among oculoplastic surgeons listed in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Part D database. Study design. Data from CMS...
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Study: Medical Cannabis Use Reduces Opioid Prescriptions In Patients With Osteoarthritis

Researchers in Philadelphia concluded that medical cannabis reduces opioid prescription for patients with chronic OA pain and improves pain and quality of life. Osteoarthritis (OA) can result in significant pain, often requiring pain management with opioids, which can be addictive. According to a study performed by researchers at Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, medical cannabis has the potential to be an alternative to opioids for chronic pain conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ajmc.com

PRO-Based Symptom Management Improves Postdischarge Outcomes After Lung Cancer Surgery

Patients who utilized a patient-reported outcome (PRO) symptom measurement tool reported superior postdischarge outcomes after lung cancer surgery compared with those who received usual care. Implementation of patient-reported outcome (PRO)–based symptom management following lung cancer surgery resulted in lower symptom burdens and fewer complications among patients up to 4 weeks...
CANCER
belmarrahealth.com

Leg Pain Causes and Treatments

Your lower extremities put up with a lot of pressure; they carry you around all day. Leg pain can make the most simplistic and natural movements, like walking, seem like a real challenge. If you’re experiencing leg pain, it could be coming from several causes. Let’s take a look at...
WEIGHT LOSS
healthleadersmedia.com

Opioid Use Disorder Plays Significant Role in Many Sepsis Cases

About 30,000 to 40,000 opioid use disorder patients are hospitalized with sepsis each year. — TheSepsis Alliance is highlighting the intersection of sepsis and opioid use disorders. Sepsis develops in response to infection, and can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Sepsis is the leading cause of...
HEALTH
drexel.edu

COULD AN INJECTION REPAIR CARTILAGE AND PREVENT SURGERY IN OSTEOARTHRITIS PATIENTS?

Imagine this: You’re a college soccer player chasing after a pass when a defender misses the ball but inadvertently kicks your knee, taking you to the ground. A yellow card is called, but it is insufficient justice — your seemingly minor knee pain from the incident leads to a much bigger problem decades later: You need knee replacement therapy for your osteoarthritis.
SCIENCE
Washington City Paper

Best CBD Oil for Pain 2022: Top Brands For CBD Tinctures & Oils For Pain Relief

Pain can spread to different parts of your body. Unfortunately, near 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. In fact, chronic pain is the leading cause of many diseases and disabilities worldwide. Chronic pain can result in muscle pains, muscle soreness, joint pain, nerve sensitivity, and many other problems.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy