The House Education Committee has passed a bill that would ban mandating face masks in public schools and universities. Rep. Lynn Bechler said the bill, HB 51, would make wearing face masks optional in schools. The bill would also give parents the ability to opt-out of daycare mask requirements. The legislation states that a child care center’s license cannot be revoked for refusing to require masks, and they cannot be penalized nor fined by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO