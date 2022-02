In typical Panhandle fashion, we go through all 4 seasons over the next 24 hours. Fire weather is the main story this afternoon with RED FLAG warnings in effect from 12-7PM CST. As this upper-level low approaches the High Plains and the rich gulf moisture floods into the Southeast Texas Panhandle, a strong moisture gradient will develop in the form of a dry line and help spark some showers and T-Storms for a few late this evening from 9PM until midnight. We cannot rule out a rogue severe storm capable of 1" hail and winds gusting up to 60 MPH. Showers and T-Storms will continue to dump moisture on the Extreme eastern Panhandles and as the front dives south, will switch rain to a quick wintry mix then snow shortly after.

PANHANDLE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO