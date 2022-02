Igorrr’s North American tour this month with Melt Banana and Vowws has been postponed. In a statement issued on Friday (4th), Igorrr commented:. “Once again, we are deeply sorry to announce that our upcoming North American tour is postponed. The work visa of one of our band members won’t be delivered in time, despite having started this process months ago. No need to say that it’s a huge frustration for all of us. Our booking agents are currently re-scheduling the whole tour as we speak, for later in 2022. We’ll let you know very soon about the new dates. All tickets will be honored and the lineup will remain the same. Thanks for your patience and support, it means the world to us.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO