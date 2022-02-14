ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS Fed tightening, a roadmap for equities

 2 days ago

Feb 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

FED TIGHTENING, A ROADMAP FOR EQUITIES (1112 GMT)

Ukraine tensions are the top worry this week but that just adds to simmering rate hike concerns which may heat up again as the Federal Reserve gets closer to start a policy tightening cycle at next month's meeting.

Little surprise then that investors keep wondering whether the economy and financial markets will be able to absorb it.

JP Morgan looks upbeat.

"Typically, in a few months around the first hike, equities fall single digit. Equities tended to firm up 3-4 months after the first hike, and make fresh all-time highs within 6-12 months," strategists at the U.S. investment bank say.

"The correction should be seen as tactical, and not a fundamental change of direction. The start of policy tightening is, the vast majority of times a confirmation that the cycle has legs, rather than the signal of its end," they added.

(Danilo Masoni)

98% OF STOXX IN THE RED (0906 GMT)

Warnings of a possible imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine have put investors in safety seeking mode. And the selloff on European equity markets is making no distinctions.

98% of the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index is in the red; no sector is in positive territory; and even oil stocks (.SXEP) are under pressure, as oil prices reversed from 7-year peaks.

Travel (.SXTP) and banks (.SX7P) are bearing the brunt of the selloff, as traders ponder possible damage to the economy is tensions escalate further. A euro zone volatility gauge meanwhile is up over 9 points to its highest since Jan. 24.

The STOXX was last down 2.9% to a 3-week low.

Rare were the gainers. Among them, UK defence group BAE Systems rose as much as 0.7% before turning red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6cs9_0eDq2cNL00
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

LOVE IS NOT IN THE AIR (0750 GMT)

Central banks and their interest rate intentions are taking a back seat for markets on Monday, following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

Asian shares outside Japan are down about 1.5%, Tokyo's Nikkei has slid over 2% and European stock futures are sharply lower.

Oil prices have hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine could trigger U.S. and European sanctions on Russia and disrupt energy exports.

Brent crude was last up over $1 above $95 a barrel .

Hectic diplomacy is under way to prevent war; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Kyiv on Monday and then to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The BBC also quoted Ukraine's ambassador to Britain as saying the country could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia -- potentially a major concession to Moscow.

Russia's meanwhile rouble fell 0.5% versus the dollar, failing to benefit from a $95 oil price.

Another fallout from the tensions is that investors have slowed their exit out of safe-haven debt. Yields on German bonds -- viewed among the safest assets globally -- are falling in early European trade.

Latest Federal Reserve comments also appear to be taking the edge off speculation that the Fed could deliver an aggressive 50 basis point rate hike in March to contain inflation.

Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with rate increases could be counter-productive to the Fed's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday, signalling she is not yet prepared to come out of the gate with a half-percentage-point interest rate hike next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01csUq_0eDq2cNL00
Oil at seven-year highs

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak

- European earnings: Poste Italiane, Temenos

- Telecom Italia board meets re KKR M&A bid

- Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rate rise prospects improve outlook

- BoE to raise rates again in March, inflation to peak soon after - Reuters poll

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

EUROPE SEEN LOWER AS UKRAINE TENSIONS BUILD (0733 GMT)

European shares are set to kick off the week in a clear risk-off fashion as U.S. warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time boosted investor demand for safe haven assets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSE indices were last down 2% and 1% respectively following losses in Asia where oil prices scaled seven-year peaks, although U.S. contracts steadied somewhat after steep losses on Friday.

The United States said on Sunday Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

