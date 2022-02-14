ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci: US has almost reached end of ‘full blown’ pandemic

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqnGQ_0eDq2MRp00

The United States has almost reached the end of the "full blown" pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci says local health agencies should feel comfortable ending mask mandates when that happens.

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

He further says such restrictions could pass into history this year.

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

The optimism has been fueled by the steady decline in daily U.S. infections. The U.S. is reporting fewer than 200,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since Christmas, data shows.

Case counts are now less than a quarter of the peak of the current, omicron surge.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Even Fauci thinks the end is in sight! COVID tsar predicts almost all of US will have hit Omicron peak within WEEKS as early tri-state epicenters see infections plunge by up to 64%

The nation's top infectious disease specialist says Omicron cases will likely start dropping throughout the nation by mid-February as the hardest-hit cities experience infection rate dips of up to 64 percent. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US will likely start to 'see a turnaround' in cases and hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fauci says Omicron is peaking in the U.S.—but we must adopt 4 COVID defenses to keep the virus at a ‘level of control’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was “as confident as you can be” that Omicron cases across the U.S. will peak in February, as case numbers appear to have crested in some regions of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Omicron
Laredo Morning Times

Mask mandates continue to fall as Fauci says U.S. may be approaching 'normality'

Mask mandates continued to fall in traditionally cautious blue states Wednesday as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases plunged, covid-19 hospitalizations dropped below 100,000 and the government's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said the country is "on the road to approaching normality." In New York, Illinois and Rhode Island, governors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOKV

COVID-19 live updates: Only five states reporting jump in cases

NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 885,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 63.8% of the population in the United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says ‘normality’ might be coming back soon

The United States is “on the road to approaching normality,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the novel coronavirus. What’s happening: States across the U.S. are ending mask mandates and ending COVID-19 restrictions, as I wrote for the Deseret News. Delaware, New...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

Fauci says U.S. is exiting ‘full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19,’ Boston-area coronavirus wastewater shows encouraging data

The “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” is finally on the way out as virus cases quickly fall across the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week. Fauci added that he’s optimistic all COVID restrictions will end “soon,” and that even means lifting mask mandates. That has started already as the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that the K-12 mask mandate will end on Feb. 28.
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

States are beginning to lift mask mandates. CDC data suggest it's too early.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. As states begin to relax their indoor mask mandates amid a decline in Covid case numbers, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the new measures might be coming too soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medscape News

US Surpasses 900,000 COVID-Related Deaths

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Two years into the pandemic, the United States recorded its 900,000th COVID-related fatality on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths has continued to rise since the rollout of the vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

News 12

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy