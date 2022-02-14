Dr. Fauci: US has almost reached end of ‘full blown’ pandemic

The United States has almost reached the end of the "full blown" pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci says local health agencies should feel comfortable ending mask mandates when that happens.

He further says such restrictions could pass into history this year.

The optimism has been fueled by the steady decline in daily U.S. infections. The U.S. is reporting fewer than 200,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since Christmas, data shows.

Case counts are now less than a quarter of the peak of the current, omicron surge.