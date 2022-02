ST. LOUIS — Ian Quinn came through when he needed it. The speedskater qualified for Team USA and is now gearing up for competition in Beijing. So, when did the St. Louis native know he was good enough? Quinn said he came to the realization during the last trials. He always thought if he became stronger and stronger, he would have a chance. And at the last trials, his experience solidified his belief that he could do this.

